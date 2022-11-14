Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for Somerset, Garrett counties

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/14)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/14) 03:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for Garrett and Somerset counties. 

While there will be some snow accumulation in these areas, these advisories are issued when there could be slick or dangerous travel.  A thin layer of ice may make roads slick during this time period.

Precipitation will start lifting into the area around lunchtime Tuesday.  Many communities in the lower elevations will see areas of rain and snow.  This will start to be mainly snow, initially, for the higher terrain.

During the late afternoon and evening, a bit of mixing may occur in the higher terrain, and this would set up those chances for a thin layer of ice.  This is the reason for that advisory.

Most areas will see little to no accumulation of snow, but I would not rule out two to three inches in Somerset or Garrett Counties.  A few, very localized spots might see a little more.

