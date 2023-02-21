Winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winning Pa. Lottery Powerball ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

The winning ticket was sold for the Feb. 18 drawing and is worth $200,000.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8, 21, 31, 32, 37, and the red Powerball 23 to win the six-figure sum, per a press release from the Pa. Lottery.

The Uni-Mart location along Worton Boulevard in West Mifflin earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The identity of the winner has not been revealed.