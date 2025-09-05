Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Allegheny County won $1 million, though the $1.8 billion jackpot is still up for grabs ahead of Saturday's drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says 11 winning tickets were sold in the state for Wednesday's drawing, raking in a combined $2.4 million.

Someone bought a ticket worth $1 million from Center Independent Oil on Painters Run Road in Scott Township. The ticket matched five of the white balls drawn, 3-16-29-61-69. The business will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A ticket that won $500,000 was sold in Centre County at a GIANT in College Township, and nine other tickets won $100,000, including one that was sold at a Giant Eagle on Grove City Road in Slippery Rock, Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says more than 314,100 other Powerball tickets sold in the state won various amounts. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

How much is the Powerball jackpot?

Powerball says the jackpot is an estimated $1.8 billion, which can either be paid out in an annual payment or in a lump sum of $826 million. It's the second-largest in U.S. Lottery history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in 2022.

What are the odds are winning the Powerball?

According to Powerball, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Sept. 6, at 11 p.m. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.