Winning numbers revealed for $720 million Mega Millions jackpot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) -- The winning numbers for the estimated $720 million Mega Millions jackpot were announced Friday night.

The numbers were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57 and a Mega Ball of 25.

The jackpot climbed after there were no winners in Tuesday's drawing. There hasn't been a jackpot winner since April 18.

If you hit the jackpot but don't want to wait 29 years to collect all your millions, the cash value option is $369.6 million.

The $720 million jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history. The jackpot has jumped past the $700 million mark only four previous times, the lottery said.

The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot have gotten worse in recent years -- from about 1 in 258 million to about 1 in about 302 million.

That's because lottery officials have added more balls and Mega Balls into the mix, meaning there's a wider array of number combinations for players to pick.

While that makes it harder to score the jackpot, it also helps jackpots snowball to astronomical amounts when no one wins. And lottery officials have said more people can become millionaires by winning secondary prizes.

The drawing follows a jackpot-winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball drawing on Wednesday. The ticket was sold in Los Angeles, but a winner hasn't come forward to claim their prize yet.