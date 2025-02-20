Lottery ticket worth $1,000 a week for life sold in Westmoreland County

Someone will get $1,000 a week for life after buying a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County.

The Cash4Life ticket, which is worth either $1,000 a week or $1 million in cash, was sold at the Shop 'n Save on Dailey Avenue in Latrobe. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched all five balls drawn on Wednesday: 13-21-29-38-57.

More than 4,400 other tickets in Pennsylvania also won in the drawing, so the lottery reminds players to check every ticket every time.

Winners won't be known until the prize is claimed and tickets are validated, the lottery says. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it joined the multi-state Cash4Life game in 2015, it has generated more than $253 million in sales. More than $93 million in profit has benefited older residents. Neighboring states like New York, New Jersey and Maryland also play Cash4Life.