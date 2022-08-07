Watch CBS News
Wilmerding pays tribute to firefighters with parade, festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sirens were blaring, but not for any emergency.

Earlier today, a fireman's parade and festival were held to celebrate those who battle the flames in Pitcairn and Wilmerding.

Firetrucks line the streets for a parade and festival on August 6, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The parade traveled down Broadway Avenue to kick off today's festivities at the annual bash. For the past three days, there's been live performances, food, games, a dunk tank, bingo, and more.

The event wrapped up at 10 o'clock this evening.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 9:20 PM

