Wilmerding man facing child pornography charges

A Wilmerding, Allegheny County, man is facing several child pornography charges after a cyber tip led to his arrest, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

A criminal complaint alleges the suspect, Anthony Dolessandro, 43, had stored and viewed several sexually explicit files involving underage girls.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to search for evidence in Dolessandro's home in Wilmerding and Dolessandro was also interviewed by law enforcement.

Evidence obtained by officials included a cellphone that was forensically analyzed by the FBI's Computer Analysis Response Team, which uncovered 34 images and 48 videos of child sexual abuse material in addition to various phone applications that are used in the searching and trading of child sexual abuse material, per the criminal complaint.

Sheriff's detectives arrested Dolessandro on Friday morning at his residence in Wilmerding and he is currently awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail.