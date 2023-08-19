Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews respond to fire in Wilmerding

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews called to Wilmerding fire
Crews called to Wilmerding fire 01:50

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were called Friday night to a fire in Wilmerding.  

Officials said firefighters were called to the house fire on Marguerite Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. 

There were no injuries, but it is not clear how many people are displaced. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Crews from Wilmerding, Turtle Creek, West Mifflin and other agencies responded. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.