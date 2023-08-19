Crews respond to fire in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were called Friday night to a fire in Wilmerding.

Officials said firefighters were called to the house fire on Marguerite Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but it is not clear how many people are displaced. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Crews from Wilmerding, Turtle Creek, West Mifflin and other agencies responded.