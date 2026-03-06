Person hit, killed along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township.

First responders were called to the area of William Penn Highway near Kingston Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to dispatchers.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to KDKA that detectives were requested to the scene to investigate.

Parts of the highway were shut down for several hours while first responders were on scene and while police were investigating.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash and the person who was killed has not been identified.