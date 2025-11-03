Maple Leafs score 4 goals in 3rd period to beat Penguins

William Nylander had two goals and an assist in the third period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rally for a wild 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which trailed 3-0 going into the third. Bobby McMann snapped a tie with 6:17 left, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 shots.

The Maple Leafs won for the fourth time in five games.

Ben Kindel had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Erik Karlsson also scored. Tristan Jarry made 16 saves.

Kindel became the fifth 18-year-old in franchise history with a multigoal game, joining Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, Jordan Staal and Craig Simpson.

Kindel's power-play goal made it 3-0 at 11:50 of the second. It was his fifth of the season.

Matthews started Toronto's rally when he converted a breakaway 3:31 into the third. Nylander, who missed three of the Leafs' previous four games, added two more, including a tying one-timer at 6:55.

McMann then gave Toronto its first lead after Nick Robertson took the puck hard to the net.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev returned to Toronto after being stretchered off in Saturday's 5-2 victory at Philadelphia. Coach Craig Berube said the veteran blueliner "is in a good spot" following an overnight hospital stay.

Penguins: Host the Capitals on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host the Mammoth on Wednesday.