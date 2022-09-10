Wilkinsburg's Rosa Parks Park getting $110,000 state grant for restoration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Rosa Parks Park is in for a makeover.
Wilkinsburg will receive a $110,000 state grant as part of a campaign to expand parks, greenways, and other natural attractions.
This will pay for the construction of pedestrian walkways, a basketball court, parking, and much more.
While the park was decommissioned decades ago, it's now being restored both by the community and through this grant.
