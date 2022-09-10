Watch CBS News
Wilkinsburg's Rosa Parks Park getting $110,000 state grant for restoration

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Rosa Parks Park is in for a makeover.

Wilkinsburg will receive a $110,000 state grant as part of a campaign to expand parks, greenways, and other natural attractions.

This will pay for the construction of pedestrian walkways, a basketball court, parking, and much more.

While the park was decommissioned decades ago, it's now being restored both by the community and through this grant.

