Watch CBS News
Local News

Wilkinsburg Police searching for missing 14-year-old, Denaejah Waller

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg Police searching for missing teen
Wilkinsburg Police searching for missing teen 00:10

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl. 

14-year-old Denaejah Waller did not come home after school at Sci Tech Academy in Oakland. 

denaejah-waller-missing.jpg
Photo of Denaejah Waller Wilkinsburg Police

She's described as a Black female, 5'2", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing torn jeans, and a blue leather coat with an 8-ball design on the back. 

It's believed she could still be in the city or Oakland area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wilkinsburg Police. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.