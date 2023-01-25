Wilkinsburg Police searching for missing 14-year-old, Denaejah Waller

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Denaejah Waller did not come home after school at Sci Tech Academy in Oakland.

Photo of Denaejah Waller Wilkinsburg Police

She's described as a Black female, 5'2", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing torn jeans, and a blue leather coat with an 8-ball design on the back.

It's believed she could still be in the city or Oakland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wilkinsburg Police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details