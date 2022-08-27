Biker in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A biker is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Wilkinsburg.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday and has closed a portion of William Penn Highway.

Police said a man riding a motorized bike was hit by a person driving a blue Ford Escape. The driver fled the scene. The biker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

