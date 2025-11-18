Wilkinsburg man charged in connection with Westmoreland County homicide investigation

A Wilkinsburg man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with an investigation in Westmoreland County, Allegheny County police said Tuesday.

Washington Township police on Monday received a report about a possible homicide and a location about a potential suspect and vehicle involved.

Officers located the vehicle around 2 p.m. outside of a home in the 2500 block of Turkey Ridge Road, finding a deceased adult female in it, covered with blankets and a duffel bag, police said. The woman was later identified as 66-year-old Jacqueline Pryber.

Detectives with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office then requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit after it was determined that the homicide had occurred in Allegheny County.

An investigation found that 62-year-old Shawn Higgins allegedly struck Pryber multiple times, leading to her death, while they were inside his vehicle in the 9000 block of Saltsburg Road in Plum Borough.

Higgins was taken into custody and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.