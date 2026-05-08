Parents thankful daughter is alive after hit-and-run crash in Wilkinsburg

The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Wilkinsburg are thankful she's alive.

Prudence Sibley and another teenage girl were hurt after George Mitchell hit them with his vehicle on Doyle Street, authorities said.

Prudence Sibley was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wilkinsburg on May 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"I'm mad, I'm mad at him for what he did," Prudence Sibley's mother, Angela Sibley, said. "Why would you do that? You see somebody, you swerve out of the way. You don't swerve towards them."

After Prudence Sibley was injured in the hit-and-run crash, her parents rushed from their home down the street to the scene.

"Prudence was lying on the ground. Her legs were twisted. I've never seen anything like that. I was scared," Angela Sibley said.

Prudence Sibley broke both her legs and had fractures in her collarbone and pelvis, her family said. She underwent two surgeries at the hospital in the last 24 hours.

"She was in good spirits," Angela Sibley said. "Actually, I was quite surprised. She made all the nurses laugh, but I think it was adrenaline, honestly. It didn't last that long. As soon as it wore off, she was hollering."

According to the teen's family, doctors still do not know if she will make a full recovery, and there are more surgeries to go.

"It's hard not to be upset with the world," said Jerome Sibley, Prudence Sibley's father. "And at the same time, we got to try to be strong for her and each other."

Her parents said they want justice.

"I just hope that he realizes what he did and he's remorseful," Angela said.

Before Mitchell hit the two teens, he was also accused of hitting a man and a 17-year-old with his car on Sampson Street. Later on Thursday, Mitchell dropped a woman off at a hospital who had been stabbed, per police. She later died.

It's that very thought that tears at Angela Sibley.

"He could have stopped the car. He could have got out because he had hit a knife. He could have stopped them. Anything could have happened," she said. "I'm sad, and I'm mad. I have a million different things going off inside my head, and I don't know how to explain any of it."

As for what's next for her daughter, Angela Sibley said she believes in the power of thoughts and prayers. Prudence Sibley was with her best friend when they were hit, Angela Sibley added. The friend is in pain but has no broken bones, she said.