Man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Penn Hills hit-and-run crash

A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he seriously injured two teenage girls in a hit-and-run crash in Penn Hills.

George Mitchell, 43, has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to court paperwork, after Wilkinsburg Police said he hit a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl with his vehicle along Doyle Street in Penn Hills on Thursday.

Police said that officers were called to the area just before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a black car that had hit two girls before taking off.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, both girls were rushed to the hospital by paramedics. Police said that one of the girls, citing a family member, had both of her legs broken in the crash.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash was later spotted near Ardmore Boulevard and that the vehicle was involved in several other alleged crimes before and after the hit-and-run crash happened.

Officers said that the vehicle had hit a dog in Wilmerding before the crash happened and also was involved in an attempted carjacking in Penn Hills after the crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash was ultimately found around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Penny Drive in Penn Hills and officers were able to contact the owner after running the registration, according to police. The owner told police that her ex-fiance, identified as Mitchell, had her vehicle.

Suspect shows up the hospital with woman stabbed to death inside vehicle

Police said Mitchell showed up at UPMC Mercy Hospital around 10 p.m. Thursday in a different vehicle and that there was a woman stabbed to death inside. The woman has not been identified.

Allegheny County Police said that detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly stabbing.

Mitchell was taken into custody at the hospital, according to police. He has not been charged in connection with the stabbing death.