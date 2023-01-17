Police, SWAT team surround home in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home in Wilkins Township late Tuesday morning.
The scene is located at the corner of Hawthorne and Thorncrest Drives.
A neighbor said law enforcement officers could be heard making announcements on a bullhorn, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
It remains unclear what prompted the situation.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
