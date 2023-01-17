Watch CBS News
Police, SWAT team surround home in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home in Wilkins Township late Tuesday morning.

The scene is located at the corner of Hawthorne and Thorncrest Drives.

A SWAT team vehicle was at the scene in Wilkins Township, along with other law enforcement officials. (Image Provided)

A neighbor said law enforcement officers could be heard making announcements on a bullhorn, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

It remains unclear what prompted the situation.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

