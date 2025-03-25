Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy students gifted new socks and shoes

As the temperatures warm up, more kids will be heading outdoors, and students at Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy will be prepared to play in new gear thanks to a special gift.

One by one, more than 470 students picked out a pair of sneakers and two pairs of socks. They then got their feet measured, tried them on, and walked around.

The new shoes came as presents to the elementary students in Wilkins Township through a partnership between FedEx and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides new coats and shoes to children in need.

Social worker Danielle Zurisko helped bring the initiative back to the school.

"We find that kids often might be struggling with getting new pairs of shoes or clothes," Zurisko said.

It's not just about lessening the financial burden, but also giving kids confidence and self-esteem.

Karen Dixon is the nonprofit's programs manager.

"Giving them something new, giving them something that they can use and feel good about, to allow them to participate in things that maybe they wouldn't participate in because they didn't have the resources available," Dixon said.

You can't forget that kids outgrow their shoes fast.

"They're definitely growing and pants are getting shorter," Zurisko said.

Now, fifth grader Jourdyn Polite is ready for the weather to warm up, so she can play outside in her new favorite shoes.

"I like racing my brother, so I'll probably, like, race him outside," Polite said. "I'm just really happy about this. It really is giving me joy."