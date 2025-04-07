Highly traveled shortcut in Beaver County now shut down after weekend landslide

A highly traveled shortcut through the hills in Beaver County is now shut down after the wet weekend weather caused part of the road to crumble and slide.

Wildwood Road connects Route 51 and Dutch Ridge Road in Brighton Township, and now, for those who live and work in the area, the closure will become a massive headache.

One of the fire departments, however, is not too worried about the closure, but now there will be a 5-to-10 minute detour for drivers who have used it as a shortcut.

The heavy rains resulted in the massive landslide on Wildwood Road, taking down a number of large trees as well as crumbling a portion of the road. PennDOT has now shut the road down, and it's going to be a massive inconvenience for Allegheny Valley School, a group home that serves people with developmental disabilities.

"It looks like the road is caving in, which is not good because it's all hillside," said Donna Todd, a director support professional at Merakey Allegheny Valley School.

Todd is relieved they can still get to the hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, which is not far away on Dutch Ridge Road.

"It's kind of a necessity to have that road," she said. "I'm sure the people who live on that road are probably pretty frustrated with it too."

Mark Lindauere has seen problems here before.

"It fell off 7, 8, 9 years ago, they've patched it up with those big cobblestones," he said.

PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan said the landslide happened on Saturday and now they're evaluating the hillside to determine how to fix it.

"They fixed it up good, but I guess too much rain," Lindauere said. "We've had a lot of rain and a cold winter with all the freezing and thawing. All that sort of stuff took its toll. It's going to be tough because it's a cliff. It really drops off quickly. I don't know how they're going to fix it."

We reached out to Heritage Valley's CEO to see if ambulances would be affected, and he said that Wildwood is a shortcut, but they shouldn't see any impacts from the closure.