Why migraines feel worse during the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you suffer from migraines or know someone who does, you may have noticed that they seem to worsen during the summertime.

So, why is that?

One of the main reasons is a barometric pressure change, when the air pressure in the atmosphere, based on temperature, altitude, and moisture, changes.

As conditions shift, they can impact a person's sinuses and cause a migraine.

There are various treatment options which can include medications, therapy, botox as well dietary and other lifestyle changes.

"The ones who really are prone to migraines tend to have it the worst, just because again, when you get a bad one or a severe migraine, and it's not managed quickly, you're really in a lot of discomfort and pain between four and 72 hours and you've got typical nausea, vomiting, and light sensitivity, so it is really disabling," according to Dr. Emad Estemalik of Cleveland Clinic.

Experts estimate nearly half of the adult population experiences headaches, and 12% of Americans get migraines.

Women are about three times more likely than men to get migraines.