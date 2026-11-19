If you frequently travel at night, you've likely wondered why it seems like everyone is driving with their high beams on, and while it's true in part, federal agencies are now looking into what action they can take.

"In some cases, you may be going down the road thinking someone's high beams are on, and they're not," said Jim Garrity, AAA East-Central's director of public and legislative affairs.

Garrity said it seems to be the case on roads across the country, including here in western Pennsylvania, with headlights appearing much brighter on the roadways when driving at night.

"If you are one of those people who think that, 'Man, it feels like those headlights are getting brighter out there,' you're not alone," he said.

In fact, a AAA survey on public perception of headlight brightness revealed that 6-in-10 drivers said glare is a problem after dark, with nearly three-quarters of those who experience it saying it has worsened in the past decade.

Garrity said there are multiple factors as to why, including the height of a vehicle, with pickup truck drivers and those driving taller vehicles reporting the problem less than others.

"New LED headlight systems do produce significantly more light when you compare them to older vehicles," Garrity explained. "Depending on, in some cases, the angle of the car, the way they're driving, the shape of the car itself, that can make a difference in where that light is being delivered to an oncoming car."

The thing is, many cars now come with LED lights in their base models, and there is little regulation on brightness. It's why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently announced an effort to modernize outdated vehicle lighting standards for reasons including headlight glare.

Earlier this year, a U.S. representative from Washington proposed a bill to revise the federal motor vehicle safety standards and create a maximum allowable brightness standard for lowbeam headlamps.

The process is still early for the administration, and the bill hasn't made headway in the House of Representatives, though they show that steps are being taken.

Garrity said what exactly needs to change remains to be seen.

"Brighter headlights do make the road safer for the person driving because they can see better," he said. "But it does create that question: how bright is too bright?"