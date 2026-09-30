Who is Ken Griffin, the hedge fund manager who gifted $3 billion to Carnegie Mellon?

Ken Griffin, one of the richest people in the world, has gifted $3 billion to Carnegie Mellon University, the largest gift ever by an individual in the history of higher education.

Griffin, 57, is the founder and CEO of Citadel, a Miami-based hedge fund that was established in 1990 after he graduated from Harvard University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He also founded Citadel Securities in 2002.

According to Forbes, Griffin has an approximate net worth of $57.6 billion and is listed as the 33rd richest person in the world.

Citadel lists an investment capital of $76 billion and says it is the most profitable hedge fund of all time.

In addition to his role in the financial sector with Citadel, Griffin was described by CMU as a "passionate philanthropist" who has expanded access to education, transformed healthcare and scientific research and strengthened arts and culture institutions through Griffin Catalyst.

Griffin Catalyst, described as the civic engagement initiative of Ken Griffin, says it "finds and funds creative solutions to America's most urgent challenges."

Earlier this year, Griffin made headlines when he said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani put his life in danger by posting a video that attacked him, and included where he lived. At the time, Griffin made no secret of his displeasure with Mamdani and his efforts to make him the poster boy example for the need to tax the rich and the second homes of people who don't live in the city full time.

Prior to moving Citadel from Chicago to Miami in 2022, Griffin frequently sparred with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and was the top donor in opposition of a graduated income tax in the state, which was rejected by voters in 2020.

Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science will now be named after Griffin, and he will also be joining CMU's board of trustees.