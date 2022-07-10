Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A parade took over downtown Washington on Saturday to kick off the Whiskey Rebellion Festival.

It was the first year back since the pandemic and KDKA's Amy Wadas was in charge of the opening ceremony.

After the opening parade, festival-goers got to take in the festival which was full of live music, historical reenactments, tours, and more.

The festival takes place each year on the second weekend in July and you can learn more about the Whiskey Rebellion Festival on the Bradford House Historical Association website at this link.