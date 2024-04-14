Here's what time taxes are due on April 15

How to get a tax filing extension What to know about requesting a tax filing extension 05:03

The deadline for most people to file a 2023 tax return with the IRS is fast approaching; returns are due by 11:59 p.m., in your time zone, on Monday, April 15, with some exceptions.

Taxpayers in Massachusetts and Maine have until April 17 to file and pay taxes because of the Patriots' Day and Emancipation Day holidays. There are also extensions in some areas impacted by extreme weather. Individuals and businesses impacted by the Oct. 7 attack on Israel have also been given an extension, the IRS announced. There are extensions for certain active-duty military members and citizens living abroad.

The IRS had received about 100 million returns as of the week ending April 5, but the agency expects more than 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by the deadline.

"Millions of taxpayers across the nation will be working on their tax returns during the final hours, and people should remember they have many ways to get last-minute help," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said Friday.

For those mailing their returns in, the U.S. Postal Service notes that the IRS considers a tax return filed on time if it is addressed correctly, has enough postage, and is postmarked by the due date.

The tax agency estimated that 19 million people would file for an automatic extension. People who file for extensions get until Oct. 15 to file their federal tax returns, but even if you get an extension, you cannot delay paying the IRS.

"To avoid penalties and late fees, taxpayers who owe should pay either their full tax bill or at least what they can afford to pay by the April 15 deadline," the IRS said.

There's also a fine if you don't file or ask for an extension by April 15.

Taxpayers in need of an extension before filing a return can file Form 4868, which asks for basic information, such as name, address and Social Security number. People can also get an extension by making a payment via the IRS' Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or with a credit or debit card or digital wallet. According to the IRS, there's no need to file a Form 4868 when making an electronic payment if you're already indicating it is for an extension.