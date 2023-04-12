Volunteers clean up Lake Elizabeth at 10th annual 'What the Muck'

Volunteers comb through debris at Lake Elizabeth for 10th annual "What the Muck" cleanup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleanup efforts were underway at Lake Elizabeth on the North Side Wednesday morning at the 10th annual "What the Muck."

The cleanup is a joint effort by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the city Public Works office.

Volunteers removed organic material that has accumulated in the lake and other debris that has sunk to the bottom throughout the year.

Lake Elizabeth is a popular location for both people and local fauna and officials want to preserve its beauty.

Crews cleaned up Lake Elizabeth in the 10th annual "What the Muck" event. (Photo: KDKA)

"Lake Elizabeth is such a focal point of this park and it is so important to have it beautiful and nice for people to come and use during the summer," said Erin Tobin, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's assistant director of community engagement. "If we didn't clean it up, it would not be a pretty situation throughout the summer months, so it's really important that we take care of this throughout the year so that the community members can enjoy the park."

A proclamation will be made on Thursday to recognize the 10th anniversary of the cleanup.