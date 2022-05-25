Watch CBS News
Local News

What safety experts say to do in an active shooter situation

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

What safety experts say to do in an active shooter situation
What safety experts say to do in an active shooter situation 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two safety experts who teach what to do in mass shootings talked to KDKA-TV about the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. 

"To see the carnage, to see what is happening, it's not right," Allegheny County Sheriff Deputy Jason Tarap said.

Tarap goes to school districts to teach safety programs, including Run. Hide. Fight.

"We need you to get out," he said. "You have to escape the situation. If you can escape, under the Run. Hide. Fight., you got to look around you, how are you going to barricade yourself, how are you going to fortify the area you are in."

If you can't escape, Tarap said fight.

"If you have to fight, you got to fight," he said. "We want you to fight, we want you to survive for tomorrow."

Sam Rosenberg runs a company that teaches what to do in active shooter situations. He said to be situationally aware. 

"Whenever you go anywhere, pay attention to your environment, know your exits," said Rosenberg, the founder of Global Protective Services. 

"If you can't run, you want to lockdown. Find a place you can hide," he added.

He said schools can do more training drills and ensure classrooms are impossible for a shooter to get inside.

"You have to have lockdown devices on the doors to prevent the doors from being opened or forced open," Rosenberg said. "The problem with lockdowns in schools, the doors open outward into the hallway due to fire code."

East Allegheny Superintendent Alan Johnson told KDKA-TV that schools in the state are required to do emergency drills, but he is not aware of specific requirements for active shooter training.

He said there is concern that unannounced training sessions could scare kids.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 11:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.