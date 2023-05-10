Wexford firefighters rescue 11 trapped ducklings

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Members of the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company jumped into action to help a family of ducks that became trapped in a storm drain.

The firefighters posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page.

Wexford VFC member assisted Northern Regional Police Department with extricating baby ducks from a storm drain. We successfully rescued 11 baby ducks and returned them to their mother. Posted by Wexford Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

After lifting the grate on the storm drain, one of the firefighters jumped down to pull the 11 ducklings to safety.

The firefighters worked with Northern Regional Police and eventually reunited the ducklings with their mother.