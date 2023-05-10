Wexford firefighters rescue 11 trapped ducklings
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Members of the Wexford Volunteer Fire Company jumped into action to help a family of ducks that became trapped in a storm drain.
The firefighters posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page.
After lifting the grate on the storm drain, one of the firefighters jumped down to pull the 11 ducklings to safety.
The firefighters worked with Northern Regional Police and eventually reunited the ducklings with their mother.
