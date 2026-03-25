Art In Bloom returns to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art

It is beginning to look a lot like spring at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Starting Wednesday and running through Sunday, the museum is once again presenting its 'Art in Bloom' exhibit in which local floral designers make arrangements to coincide with paintings in the museum.

Last year, more than 3,000 people came out for this five-day event. Now, this year, the museum says they are excited to welcome even more folks to see all the unique arrangements local designers have created that help bring their classic American art to life.

"I love it because it really makes you look deeper at the art," said Claire Ertl, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at WMAA. "You appreciate the art more, seeing these floral interpretations that these creative floral designers have created, and you notice things in the artwork that you might not have noticed before, because of the floral designs."

Tickets start at $10 for this event. But on Sunday, admission for the last day of the exhibition will be free.

For tickets and more information, you can check out their website at this link.