Westmoreland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is the winner of a $1 million lottery prize.

Diane Babbin, a single mother of two children, said she asked her mother to go to the store to buy a thermometer for her sick son and a scratch-off ticket on April 28. The winning ticket was sold at the Shop N' Save on Dailey Avenue in Latrobe.

"Me and my mom always play scratch-offs together," Babbin said via a lottery release. "My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, 'You have to come get me. I can't drive home.' I said, 'What's wrong?' She's a senior, and she was in shock."

According to the lottery, Babbin lives with her parents so she can help them and they help take care of her children.

"I'm a single mom, so I wouldn't be able to give my kids the life they have without the help from my parents," Babbin said.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 8:23 PM

