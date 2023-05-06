Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office warn of new phone scam

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Westmoreland County Sheriffs have a warning for residents of the county about a new phone scam that has been reported to be going around.

According to the sheriff's office, a caller is claiming to be a deputy and is using the actual name of deputies. Along with that - the caller also has a caller ID that displays the number to the main office.

The caller then says the person on the other end of the line signed a subpoena to testify for a case in front of Judge Stewart and that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

He then threatens that the person on the other line will be booked, fingerprinted, and have their mugshot taken unless they pay a certain amount of money by providing their banking information.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that they do not ask for payment over the phone and that anyone who gets this call should hang up immediately and call their offices directly to verify.

That main line is 724-830-3822.