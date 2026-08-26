Scratch-off bought in Westmoreland County wins $1.5 million

Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Westmoreland County won $1.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning $1,500,000 Super Star scratch-off was sold at Par Mar Stores on North Broadway Street in Scottdale. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until after a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date, so the lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call 1-800-692-7481.

It's the latest ticket to win big in the Pittsburgh area this summer. Last month, a Million Dollar Win It All scratch-off bought at the Uni-Mart on Lowrie Street in Pittsburgh won $1 million. Another Million Dollar Win It All scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at the GetGo on Chestnut Street in Carnegie in June, and right after that, a Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Sheetz on Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township hit the jackpot, winning $1.27 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery that gives all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion toward programs like transportation, prescription assistance and meals.