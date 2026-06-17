Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth nearly $1.3 million sold in Butler County

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers, 2-8-10-25-42-48, to win the $1.27 million jackpot prize in Tuesday's drawing.

The Sheetz on Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 45,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winners should sign the back of their tickets and visit the lottery's website for more information about how to file a claim.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose from numbers 1 to 49. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers. Players can win up to four times on each ticket.

The jackpot comes on the heels of another big winning ticket in the Pittsburgh area. The lottery on Tuesday announced that a Million Dollar Win It All scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at the GetGo on Chestnut Street in Carnegie.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, more than $37 billion has gone to fund transportation, care services and senior center meals.