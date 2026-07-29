Lockdown after Westmoreland County warden's administrative leave was coincidental, official says

Speculation continues about why the Westmoreland County Prison warden was placed on leave around the same time the prison went on lockdown.

Last Thursday, prison board Chairman Doug Chew said the prison went on lockdown around 2 p.m. One hour before, the prison board voted to place Warden Steve Pelesky on administrative leave. Chew said the timing is coincidental.

"We can't comment on personnel matters or why the warden may have decided to pursue an administrative action, but the items that have shown up in social media regarding the prison being on a full prison lockdown are unrelated to the warden's administrative leave," Chew said.

Posts circulating on social media allege the warden was fired due to "mistreatment of inmates," saying inmates' commissary was delayed as well as meals due to the lockdown.

"We issued the lockdown due to a security concern, and that's unfortunately all we can say at this time," Chew said.

Chew said the lockdown was lifted on Monday and the prison went back to normal operating procedures, including visitation, on Tuesday.

"We are not searching for a new warden at this time, and everything is operating as it normally would in the absence of the warden," Chew said.

Chew said the deputy warden of security is now overseeing the prison along with two other deputies. He had no estimate of when or if Pelesky would return.

"I think that's going to be up to him and other things to deal with the prison board. But at this time, there's been no discussion as to how long it would last or when it will end," Chew said.

Pelesky is still employed by the county and is still receiving his salary, according to the Westmoreland County controller.

Chew said there are no other agencies investigating his leave.

"There is no other agency outside of Westmoreland County and its prison board that is undertaking any sort of investigation at the prison. The Department of Corrections is not involved. The inspection teams from various groups are not involved. This is strictly, at this time, an internal matter, and I don't honestly see it progressing to any external agencies," Chew said.