Pittsburgh-area man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers

By: KDKA-TV intern Gianna Girol

A 59-year-old Westmoreland County man wanted for terroristic threats has been arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police said Damon Deemer made several harassing phone calls threatening to shoot officers, dispatchers and their families.

Prior to the phone threats, police said Deemer broke into the Forest Hills Police Department on June 20 with a loaded magazine. Deemer said that his wife was in the parking lot with the Pennsylvania registration and that there were six other firearms in their vehicle. The Forest Hills Police Department seized the firearms and released Deemer and his wife on pending charges.

Two days after this release, police said Deemer was also involved in a motor vehicle crash in Allegheny County. His car was towed.

The Kiski Valley Station of the Pennsylvania State Police was attempting to locate Deemer. In an update on Tuesday, police said Deemer was taken into custody.