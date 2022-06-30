Watch CBS News
Man gets 10 to 20 years after pleading guilty to child rape

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of sexually abusing a girl for 6 years will spend 10 to 20 years in jail.

Prosecutors announced Ted Donald Brown III was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two felony counts of rape of a child. 

Brown started sexually assaulting the victim when she was 9 and continued until she was 15, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

DA Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement that the sentencing takes a "sexual predator" off the streets for 10 to 20 years. 

The case was investigated by state police.

