Westmoreland County man arrested, accused of killing mother before fleeing, police say

A Westmoreland County man has been arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say he killed his mother inside a home on Sunday morning before fleeing the residence.

Police were alerted to an incident along Herminie West Newton Road in West Newton around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, state troopers found an unresponsive woman who was declared deceased. She was later identified as Christin Hamilton, according to Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman.

The suspect, Jakob Michael Korber, had been pictured in the area. A manhunt was launched to locate Korber before he was ultimately arrested.

The suspect, Jakob Michael Korber, pictured in the area. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

KDKA-TV captured exclusive video of Korber walking down Herminie West Newton Road just before 7 p.m., when state police arrested him.

Police said he was arrested without incident.

According to an obituary, Jakob's sister, Kylee, was among four Yough High School students who were killed in a crash in March 2026.

A neighbor who spoke with KDKA-TV said this latest incident is just one of the many tragedies the family has faced.

"I'm so sorry that she's gone. I mean, that's devastating. There's two children left here without a dad, without an aunt, without a mom. It's devastating. That shouldn't be," neighbor Connie Underwood said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this story as they become available.