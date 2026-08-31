Son charged with beating mom to death for over an hour in Pennsylvania: "She went through hell"

Police said a woman "went through hell" as her son beat her to death for over an hour at their home in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday morning.

Christin Hamilton's daughter found her mother naked and beaten to death outside her home on Herminie West Newton Road in Sewickley Township around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said.

The home had a camera out front, which Limani said recorded Hamilton's son, 29-year-old Jakob Korber, assaulting his mother for over an hour.

"I can only imagine what she had to go through to find her mother in the state that she was found," Limani said about Hamilton's daughter. "It's a horrific thing for what the victim had to go through, and it's disgusting to watch."

Limani said Hamilton was wearing a towel at the time of the assault, and it appeared that she was just starting her morning, having a coffee and letting the dog out. He said Korber confronted her and then started to assault her.

"It's just a disgusting, vile act that he committed against his mother that lasted for a long, sustained period of time where she pled for her life and he at no point in time showed any mercy," Limani said.

Limani said she could be heard calling for help, but nobody heard her.

"She went through hell for over an hour, and it was at the hands of her son," Limani said.

After the assault, Limani said it appears Korber went and slept in a nearby field. He was arrested around 5 p.m. after he was seen walking on a road not far from the home. KDKA-TV captured video of Korber approaching the driveway, and when he was met by police, he knelt down and put his hands over his head. He was taken into custody without incident.

Korber has been charged, though Limani said that as the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed.