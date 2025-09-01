Westmoreland County residents gather for Labor United Celebration

In Westmoreland County on Monday, summer went out with a bang at the Labor United Celebration in Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township.

It has been a tradition for decades in Westmoreland County. Each year on Labor Day weekend, tens of thousands gather at Northmoreland Park for a fun-filled family event, brought to the community for and by organized labor.

"We always enjoy the rides and the wide variety of food. The flea market, the bingo, there is so much to see and do. The entertainment. It is just a wonderful event, and we are so glad they have this every year," Vandergrift's Florence Parsons said.

This event is not just a great escape on a late summer day for folks to see some live entertainment or pet some adorable animals; it also serves as a fundraiser for organizations like Arnold's Volunteer Engine Co. No. 2, which arguably makes the best french fries in Westmoreland.

"Arnold No. 2 started 40 years ago; this year is 40 years. All the profit from this is used for our operational budget throughout the year," Willie Weber said.

The Labor United Celebration seems to bring together everyone for some good food, some good causes, and a little fun before it is back to work on Tuesday.

If you missed this year's labor celebration, don't worry. It will be back again next Labor Day weekend.