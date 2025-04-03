Two women charged with abusing their 10-year-old grandson, "Hit with belts, paddle, and metal part of fly swatter."

Two Westmoreland County women are facing charges after police said they allegedly abused their 10-year-old grandson and, at times, denied him food and water.

Mary Shroyer and Elma Ritenour were arrested on April 2 for endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

"Food being withheld was a punishment," Kayla Swink said, the boy's mother. "They weren't allowed to drink. They weren't allowed candy."

Swink told KDKA-TV that she had been fighting for full custody of her children for nearly two years.

She temporarily lost custody, she said, after her ex tried killing her in 2022.

"I gave over temporary custody, and that was just to get back on track," Swink said.

She said her 10-year-old and two of his siblings were living with Shroyer and Ritenour at a home on Washington Street in Mount Pleasant.

"I had seven police reports that I took with me for emergency custody. In the police report, it says the officer stated that the children needed removed from the home, and they still denied me emergency custody," Swink said.

According to a police report, a Child Line report was made in May of 2024, where the boy told a mandated reporter that he was being abused at home.

"(The child) reportedly told the reporter that Mary Shroyer does this all the time to him and she will punch him and throw him through the room," the police report states.

In June 2024, another Child Line report was given to the police department stating Ritenour "hits him with belts, a paddle, and the metal piece of a fly swatter." The child also reported that "he is only allowed to shower once a week, denied food and bathroom privileges, forced to stay in a seated position for long periods of time."

"He just says it was horrible," Swink said.

Allegations of abuse arose again in December 2024 when Shroyer and Ritenour allegedly caused the boy to get a concussion.

"She (Ritenour) had smacked him, and when she had smacked him, he lost his balance, and he fell backwards into a couch, I guess, with a wooden plank on the side of it, and he hit his back of his head," Swink said. "She (Shroyer) had smacked him with the back of a hand into his mouth, and his bottom front teeth had gone through his gum, and he had also obtained a bloody nose at this time."

Swink picked him up a few days after this incident happened and said she immediately filed an emergency report and took him to the hospital.

According to police paperwork, on Dec. 12, the child was diagnosed with having sustained a concussion.

"Mary has gotten away with so much in the time that I have been there, and to finally see some type of justice done, knowing that not just my kids, but I know now, she will never be able to do this again. She will never take custody of another grandchild and hurt them again," Swink said.

Swink told KDKA-TV she now has full custody and the boy is staying with her again.

"He has a lot of built-up anger … and he's in therapy. He's in some special classes to help him, you know, let go a little bit, you know, and with loving guidance, and, you know, a loving family, he'll get there. He's a good boy. He's just been through too much," Swink said.

Shroyer and Ritenour are due in court on April 23.