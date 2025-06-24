Westmoreland County couple charged after drugs are found in their vehicle near children

By: KDKA-TV intern Gianna Girol

A Greensburg man and woman are facing charges after police said they were called to a Sheetz gas station, finding drugs and a loaded pistol in their vehicle within reach of two children.

The North Huntingdon police were called to the Sheetz on Ronda Court to check on a customer who appeared to be under the influence inside of the store.

Upon arrival, officers found the man in his vehicle at a gas pump, hunched over and drooling from the mouth.

Police also noticed two small children in the back of the vehicle and had to physically shake the man to wake him up. The man was identified as 47-year-old Bradley Bowers whose girlfriend, 37-year-old Desiree Dornetta, was inside the store.

Dornetta appeared to be under the influence as well, allegedly telling officers that there were drugs inside the car. She also gave them consent to search the vehicle.

Police said they found over 50 stamp bags of heroin, five bricks of heroin, a loaded pistol, 16 grams of suspected cocaine, a scale and several empty stamp bags.

Police took Bowers and Dornetta into custody, and the two children were placed in the care of a relative.

The couple faces possession with intent to deliver, firearm violations, possession charges and endangering the welfare of children.

The defendants failed to post the $250,000 bail and were arraigned and incarcerated at the Westmoreland County Prison.