Over $50K worth of equipment stolen from Westmoreland County construction site

More than $50,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a construction site in Westmoreland County, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for breaking into a trailer on a construction site on Fitz Henry Road in South Huntingdon Township in February.

Police said the suspect got into a trailer on a construction site at the Flying J Travel Center off of I-70 and stole upwards of 50 tools, saws and "various equipment materials" worth $43,000. An empty trailer with an estimated value of about $9,000 was also stolen, police said.

According to investigators, the equipment belonged to a commercial stone company based out of Allentown.

The theft was reported on Feb. 28, and on Thursday, investigators asked for help solving the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Belle Vernon barracks at 724-929-6262.