Westmoreland County Community College bringing back summer alcohol classes

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Westmoreland County Community College is bringing back its popular summer classes all about alcohol.

"Wines From Around The World" has students taste two or three different wines and pair them with food - including the best red wines to pair with that summer grilling.

There's also the class "How to Drink Wines like a Millionaire While On A Beer Budget."

Now, if you're not a wine person, they also offer new classes all about beer.

Including how to properly age beer and features of specialty beers from overseas.

Registration closes one week prior to the class's start date and obviously, you have to be 21 to sign up.

You can learn more on their website at this link.