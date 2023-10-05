Western Pennsylvania county facing shortage of 911 dispatchers

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- They're the ones answering your calls for help 365 days a year, but right now, there's a shortage of 911 dispatchers in Westmoreland County.

The 911 center is down about 13 people right now and they fear if they lose any more, they could be in a critical place when it comes to answering potentially life-saving calls.

"Every call for help starts with a phone call through 911," said 911 coordinator Gene Good.

Playing a vital link between first responders and the citizens of Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers, or telecommunication officers, answer calls 24/7, 365 days a year.

But right now, they're working with limited staff. Good says they have a total of 60 union positions and currently just 47 full-time workers. Ten more are in training but it could be months until those dispatchers are ready on their own.

"It takes approximately six months of training before we can actually have a TCO on his or her own in the room taking 911 calls or dispatching fire, police and EMS to incidents," Good said.

He says once they're trained, it's a demanding job that answers around 900 calls a day, and Good says it comes with sacrifices.

"No one wants to work 24/7, 365. They want to spend holidays with their family and friends," he said.

He says right now, they'e fighting to increase the wages.

"That's a big factor. Our people need to make a wage that is a living wage," he said.

Good says he's hopeful they'll be able to recruit more dispatchers, reminding there are perks to the job, especially when you're helping save a life.

"We're providing instructions to help them before the first responders. That could be delivering a baby, bleeding control, choking, if you're in a fire," he said.

To learn more about applying, visit Westmoreland County's website.