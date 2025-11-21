Westmoreland couple charged after 2-year-old child tests positive for cocaine and fentanyl

A Westmoreland County couple is in custody and facing charges after a 2-year-old overdosed in October.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, on October 4, Monessen Police and Westmoreland County Detectives learned that a 2-year-old child was being treated at UPMC Children's Hospital after testing positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators learned that the child had come across the drugs near a home in Monessen. Officers then entered the home and spoke with 36-year-old Sable Ford. Once inside the home, they found a blue baggie, a smoking pipe, two stamp bags, a scale, several small baggies with powder residue, and a case of THC cartridges.

The white residue was field tested by police and was found to be cocaine.

Police then interviewed Ford as well as Travis Holmes. The couple told police that the child found a baggie in the front yard of the home and put the baggie in its mouth. As the child began to show symptoms, they took the child to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the child tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Ford and Holmes were arraigned on charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Their bail has been set at $50,000.

The Monsessen police chief confirmed to KDKA-TV that Ford and Holmes are the parents of the child, and that the child is expected to be okay.