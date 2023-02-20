Westinghouse Academy students to return to school this week

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students and staff at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy will return to school this week in what the district called a "phased re-entry," according to a press release given by the school.

Four students were hurt in a shooting outside the school on Feb. 14.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said all students will work from home on Monday, and students in grades six through eight will return to in-person on Tuesday. Grades nine through 12 will return on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the district said they want to support varying responses to trauma, and the "gradual re-entry will allow staff and students time to process and seek assistance as needed."

