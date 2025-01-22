Western Pennsylvania school closings and delays for Thursday, Jan. 23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School closings and delays are coming in across the Pittsburgh area with another day of below-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

The Pittsburgh area saw the coldest weather in a decade on Wednesday, prompting dozens of school closings and delays. While the temperatures will rise on Thursday, the lows will be in the single digits and the highs won't get above freezing.

A list of closings and delays can be found below.

Delays on this page are current as of