Western Pennsylvania lawmakers react to U.S. military operation in Venezuela

The Trump administration on Saturday announced strikes on Venezuela and the capture of the country's president, Nicolás Maduro.

Reactions from western Pennsylvania lawmakers have emerged in the hours since the military operation began.

Republican reaction

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.-16) issued the following statement, praising President Trump and saying the United States will continue to fight against narcoterrorism.

"Today, President Trump has once again shown the world that the United States will defend itself from terrorism of all kinds, including narcoterrorism led by Venezuela's illegitimate leader Nicolás Maduro," said Rep. Kelly. "For years, I've sounded the alarm about foreign intervention against the United States throughout the Western Hemisphere. This includes illegal drug trafficking into our country. Today's tactical military operation in Venezuela is the Trump Doctrine in action. This is the right time to have the right President in the White House."

House Republican Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.-14) echoed similar sentiments to Rep. Kelly, highlighting Maduro's role as an "indicted narco-terrorist."

"President Trump and our nation's warfighters successfully executed an operation to bring Nicolas Maduro to justice. Maduro is an indicted narco-terrorist who enabled the ruthless Venezuelan cartels that funnel lethal drugs into the United States. This precise and decisive action demonstrates to our adversaries what happens when you place Americans in danger. President Trump has once again made our nation safer."

Democratic reaction

Congresswoman Summer Lee (Pa.-12) opposed what she called "unauthorized, illegal military action."

"Invading a foreign country without congressional approval and kidnapping its leader is a blatant violation of U.S. and international law. This sets a dangerous precedent that threatens international stability and security, puts Americans further at risk, and infringes on the sovereignty of foreign countries. Congress must act and reassert its authority. We must pass a War Powers Resolution and stop this unilateral executive action immediately."

Congressman Chris Deluzio (Pa.-17) said on social media that, "Neither the American people nor the United States Congress has authorized an invasion of Venezuela, a war with Venezuela, or a military occupation of Venezuela. We have enough problems here at home in America that President Trump is failing to fix; we do not need a reckless and unconstitutional foreign military occupation that would drain precious American blood and treasure."

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a native of Braddock, Pennsylvania, praised the U.S. service personnel who helped carry out the operation.

"Grateful for our U.S. military personnel that handled these orders in Venezuela with precision. I maintain that we have the STRONGEST and MOST LETHAL military in the world—today proves that even more," Fetterman posted on X.