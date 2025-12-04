As vaccination rates fall among western Pennsylvania school-aged children, health officials sound the alarm

A public health concern that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to affect Pennsylvania schools: vaccine hesitancy. New state data shows vaccination rates among school-aged children are slipping below levels recommended to keep communities safe.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows fewer students are arriving at school fully vaccinated, despite state requirements, and the numbers continue to fall.

"When we see these vaccination rates drop, we are really putting our community at risk, and that's a major public health concern," said Dr. Natalie Gentile of Direct Care Physicians.

One of the most concerning declines involves the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Health experts say communities need at least 95% coverage to maintain herd immunity. But last school year, MMR rates among Pennsylvania kindergarteners dropped to 93.7%.

Dr. Gentile said these early vaccines are essential.

"A big concern, especially, is vaccines like MMR and varicella. These are kindergarten vaccines that you get before school," said Dr. Gentile.

County-level data shows additional variation across Western Pennsylvania:

Allegheny County: 94.1%

Butler County: 94.3%

Beaver County: 91.5%

Fayette County: 92.5%

Westmoreland County: 92.1%

Only Washington County met herd-immunity levels at 95.6%.

"This is putting kids who are unvaccinated at risk. It's also putting people who are elderly or immunocompromised at risk of getting diseases that we haven't seen in a long time," said Gentile.

While Pennsylvania permits religious, philosophical, and medical exemptions, doctors say the decline falls deeper.

"There are also concerns people have with vaccine hesitancy… They're worried about their kids getting vaccinated due to some rhetoric on social media or in the community. As a parent, I understand having these questions and concerns," said Dr. Gentile.

Gentile says moving forward will require open conversations grounded in facts.

"It's not something that should be judged or shamed. But it is an important conversation for doctors and parents to have so kids can be set up for the most health and safety and so we can take care of our community at large," said Dr. Gentile.