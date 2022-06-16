West Virginia's unemployment rate drops to 3.5% in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5% in May.

Total employment grew by 1,700 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 500 to 27,900, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement Wednesday.

Within the goods-producing sector, employment gains included 400 in construction and 300 in mining and logging while there were 300 jobs lost in manufacturing.

There was a temporary gain of 8,500 jobs in government due to poll workers hired for the May 10 primary election. In addition, there 300 jobs added in education and health services, 200 in financial activities, 200 in other services and 100 in leisure and hospitality. Those were offset by declines of 800 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 100 in professional and business services.

Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 26,500 since May 2021, more than half in government and in leisure and hospitality, the statement said.

The national unemployment rate remained at 3.6% in May.