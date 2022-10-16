Watch CBS News
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.

Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.

But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.

Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.

